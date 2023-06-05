CNBC TV18
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ trailer out: Fans laud Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 5:52:03 PM IST (Published)

The trailer takes the audience into Kartik and Kiara’s lives as Satyaprem and Katha. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to hit the theatres on June 29.

The trailer of the film Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan was released on Monday and the fans can’t stop reacting. The highly anticipated musical romantic drama gathered immense praise from the fans who took to social media to share their reactions. Fans praised the music of the upcoming film and also adored the chemistry between the lead pair.

The trailer takes the audience into Kartik and Kiara’s lives as Satyaprem and Katha. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 29.
Kartik Aaryan shared the trailer of the film on Twitter along with a dialogue of the film.
