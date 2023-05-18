‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser out: Fans can’t stop gushing over Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry. The beautiful cinematography and the colourful set-up have caught the attention of the audience.

The teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was released on Thursday and the fans can’t stop reacting. The duo is set to reunite for their second project after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the love story of the two lead characters. It opens with Kartik Aaryan’s voice who expresses his love for Katha, played by Kiara. Kartik shared a dialogue from the movie along with the teaser on Twitter. “Aansoo uske ho...par...Aankhein meri ho,” wrote Kartik.

https://twitter.com/TheAaaryanKartik/status/1659079471876706304

Kiara also shared the teaser and wrote, “Aaj se shuru, #SatyaPremKiKatha Teaser out now”

Since the teaser was released, fans can’t stop gushing about the duo’s sizzling chemistry, the dialogues, and the music of the film. The beautiful cinematography and the colourful set-up have caught the attention of the audience.

Praising the teaser, one fan wrote, “Every frame is truly mesmerising, every shot is beautiful, the lead pair looks stunning onscreen…such a refreshing feel it exudes that really can’t wait to watch the movie in theatres.”

While several fans commented that they couldn’t get over the teaser because of the beautiful music.

“Watched it many times because I'm loving the music and as it is a musical romance I really hope that album would be a good one. Waiting for the trailer,” a second user wrote.

Many fans of Kartik and Kiara were excited to see the duo back in action after Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

“After #Bb2 now #satyapremkikatha, This Pair was awesome,” read a comment.

Many also praised the technical aspects, cinematography and Kartik’s voice. “It is just so magical. The teaser is looking amazing and has great cinematography. Listening to your voice is so romantic. Cannot wait,” said a user.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Siddharth Randheria, Anuradha Patel, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures and it is directed by National Award winner Sameer Vidwans. The film is set to release on June 29.