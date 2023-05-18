English
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser out: Fans can’t stop gushing over Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 5:28:44 PM IST (Published)

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser out: Fans can’t stop gushing over Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry. The beautiful cinematography and the colourful set-up have caught the attention of the audience.

The teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was released on Thursday and the fans can’t stop reacting. The duo is set to reunite for their second project after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the love story of the two lead characters. It opens with Kartik Aaryan’s voice who expresses his love for Katha, played by Kiara. Kartik shared a dialogue from the movie along with the teaser on Twitter. “Aansoo uske ho...par...Aankhein meri ho,” wrote Kartik.
https://twitter.com/TheAaaryanKartik/status/1659079471876706304
X