Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It is playing at a theatre near you.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s new movie, packaged and promoted as a love story, is bewilderingly confused in the first half, not knowing what it wants to be or where it wants to go. So it leisurely loiters around giving undue screen time and attention to every inane joke and unnecessary detail. However, post-interval, it pulls up its socks, suddenly realising that there is little time left. In its hurry to say all that it wants to—and turns out there is plenty—it regurgitates everything out as one of Aaryan’s quintessential, convoluted monologues.

Directed by Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans and written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, Satyaprem Ki Katha is the story of Sattu (Aaryan), a good-natured jobless law dropout who falls for Katha (Advani), a luminous richling, after he sees her perform at Navratri festivities one night. Katha is beyond Sattu’s reach. However, that doesn’t stop him from fantasising about her. In a sharp twist of fate, Sattu’s most cherished dream comes to fruition; he and Katha get married.

What could have been an effective 15-minute introductory montage drags on for over 90 minutes. It is only after their wedding that the film actually begins. Sattu soon finds out that Katha has a distressing past and suffers from acute PTSD. In trying to come to terms with it and navigate the resultant nuptial and domestic turbulence, he and Katha discover a quiet bravery within themselves they never knew existed.

Satyaprem Ki Katha could have been a good film had it been edited better. I wish Vidwans focused more on the core issue than the songs that keep springing up every 10 minutes, Aaryan’s cocksure, toothy grin, the lead pair’s lacklustre chemistry, and the in-your-face Gujjufication of all things possible. Aaryan and Advani, who have reunited a second time after the runaway success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fare better in the high-drama emotional scenes. When trying to be funny, cute, or romantic, they are awkward at best or plain unwatchable.

The film also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria, and Anuradha Patel as Satyaprem and Katha’s family but barring Rao and Randeria (who play the couple’s fathers), it doesn’t know what to do with them and so hardly gives them anything to do. Pathak’s role is so underwritten, I couldn’t help but think of her fierce, finger-chopping Dhankor Baa from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s violent love letter of a film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). The same goes for Talsania and Patel. Their blink-and-miss roles made me want to watch Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Ijaazat (1987) once again. However, it is Rajpal Yadav, cast as the nosy neighborhood milkman, who gets the most rotten deal of them all. He is so underutilised and dispensable in the film, it is heart-breaking.

In its haste to wrap up, Satyaprem Ki Katha leaves several loose threads hanging. For instance, we never get to know what becomes of Sattu’s future—does he continue sitting at Katha’s father’s snack outlet or pursue law again? But these are minor lapses. The actual elephant in the room is—would Sattu (and even his mother) be as understanding, accepting, and encouraging had Katha not been as beautiful or wealthy as she is? Would he have even fallen in love with her? It’s a pure love story, you say?