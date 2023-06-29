Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It is playing at a theatre near you.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s new movie, packaged and promoted as a love story, is bewilderingly confused in the first half, not knowing what it wants to be or where it wants to go. So it leisurely loiters around giving undue screen time and attention to every inane joke and unnecessary detail. However, post-interval, it pulls up its socks, suddenly realising that there is little time left. In its hurry to say all that it wants to—and turns out there is plenty—it regurgitates everything out as one of Aaryan’s quintessential, convoluted monologues.

Directed by Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans and written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, Satyaprem Ki Katha is the story of Sattu (Aaryan), a good-natured jobless law dropout who falls for Katha (Advani), a luminous richling, after he sees her perform at Navratri festivities one night. Katha is beyond Sattu’s reach. However, that doesn’t stop him from fantasising about her. In a sharp twist of fate, Sattu’s most cherished dream comes to fruition; he and Katha get married.

What could have been an effective 15-minute introductory montage drags on for over 90 minutes. It is only after their wedding that the film actually begins. Sattu soon finds out that Katha has a distressing past and suffers from acute PTSD. In trying to come to terms with it and navigate the resultant nuptial and domestic turbulence, he and Katha discover a quiet bravery within themselves they never knew existed.