English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsSatish Kaushik birth anniversary: Celebrating the life and times of the iconic actor

Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Celebrating the life and times of the iconic actor

Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Celebrating the life and times of the iconic actor
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 13, 2023 7:07:58 AM IST (Published)

In a career spanning four decades, Satish Kaushik has become one of the most beloved figures in the Indian film industry. Kaushik made a name for himself as a film actor with his memorable performances as "Calendar" in Mr India, "Pappu Pager" in Deewana Mastana, and "Chanu Ahmed" in the British film Brick Lane (2007).

Satish Kaushik, the renowned actor, director, and writer, who passed away recently, will be missed by his fans on his birth anniversary on April 13. Born in 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish Kaushik began his career as a theatre actor before making his debut in the Hindi film industry in the early 1980s.

Recommended Articles

View All
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy 

‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy 

Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


He was an alumnus of the National School of Drama, and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. Kaushik's early roles were small, but his talent did not go unnoticed. He soon became a popular character actor known for his comic timing and expressive face. Some of his notable early films include Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Ram Lakhan (1989), and Mr India (1987).
ALSO READ|
Satish Kaushik: A ‘Calendar’ beyond just comedy
In the 1990s, Satish Kaushik began to branch out into directing and writing. He soon became a successful filmmaker in his own right. He directed the hit comedy Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993) and the critically acclaimed Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), among others.
In addition to his films, Kaushik has also worked extensively in television as an actor and producer. He produced the popular TV series Udaan and Choti Bahu, among others.
Despite his many successes, Satish Kaushik has always remained grounded and dedicated to his craft.
ALSO READ| RIP Satish Kaushik: PM Modi, celebs offer condolences; 'Chanda Mama is gone,' tweets Akshay Kumar
Over the years, Kaushik has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, including a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Brick Lane (2007).
In a career spanning four decades, Satish Kaushik has become one of the most beloved figures in the Indian film industry. His talent, dedication, and infectious personality have won him fans around the world, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers to come.
Kaushik passed away on March 23, 2023, at the age of 64. Kaushik made a name for himself as a film actor with his memorable performances as "Calendar" in Mr India, "Pappu Pager" in Deewana Mastana, and "Chanu Ahmed" in the British film Brick Lane (2007). His acclaimed performance as "Willy Loman" in the Hindi adaptation of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, Salesman Ramlal, cemented his place as a theatre artist.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Best of Bollywoodbollywood actor

Previous Article

Warner Bros Discovery unveils revamped 'Max' in push for streaming growth, to launch on May 23

Next Article

Hema Malini surprises fans by opting for public transport in Mumbai

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X