Happy Birthday Suriya: Top 5 movies of the popular film star

Tamil actor Saravanan Shivakumar, popularly known as Suriya, is celebrating his 48th birthday on July 23. The makers of his upcoming movie are going to celebrate his birthday with the release of the first glimpse of his upcoming movie Kanguva. A poster of the movie was released on Friday.

The first look does not show any details regarding the film but it only shows a glimpse of Suriya’s arm carrying a sword.

The movie is expected to hit the theatres in the early months of 2024. Disha Patani will also be seen in the movie alongside Suriya.

Suriya has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in the Tamil film industry since he entered the film industry in 1997. He made his debut in the Tamil film industry at the age of 22 with a comedy thriller Nerukku Ner. Suriya gained massive popularity with his 2003 film Kaakha Kaakha.

Suriya was born and brought up in Coimbatore. He is the elder son of veteran actor Sivakumar and his younger brother Karthi is a popular actor.

On Suriya’s birthday, let’s a take a look at his top 5 movies:

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

Soorarai Pottru is one of the most successful movies in Suriya’s career. The movie brought him a National Award for Best Actor. It was directed by Sudha Kongara and the movie also featured Radhika Madan, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and many more.

The movie is inspired by the book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey written by Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. The film delves into the journey of Nedumaaran Rajangam who is the son of a teacher and nurtures a vision to launch an airline for the common man.

Jai Bhim (2021)

Jai Bhim is one of Suriya’s critically acclaimed movies of all time. The movie focuses on police atrocities and state violence against an underprivileged community. The movie is inspired by the real life case of Sir Justice K Chandru. The movie also featured K Manikandan, Lijomol Jose and more.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022)

The film Etharkkum Thunindhavan is helmed by Pandiraj and co-written with M Chandramouli. The movie talks about a tale of a lawyer who turns into a judge, jury and executioner. It is an action-thriller drama to enjoy with family. Apart from Suriya, Priyanka Arulmohan and Sathyaraj are casted in the movie.

24 (2016)

24 is a science-fiction thriller helmed by Vikram Kumar. The movie was released in 2016 and featured a triple role of Suriya. The movie talks about a scientist who invented a time machine that leads to a strained relationship between him and his twin brother.

Vaaranam Aayiram (2008)

The movie is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and features Suriya, Simran and Ramya. In the movie, Suriya played a dual role as father and son. The movie remains in mind for its iconic songs.