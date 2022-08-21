Happy Birthday Sana Khan: Lesser-known facts about the actor

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Sana Khan turns 34 on August 21. In her career spanning nearly 15 years, Sana Khan has worked with A-list actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Sana Khan is a self-made star in the true sense. She is an Indian film actress and model, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language films. Her father is from Kerala and mother from Maharashtra. She began her career as a model, got her initial gigs in advertising, and then moved to TV and films.

In her career spanning nearly 15 years, she has worked with A-list actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. However, she left the industry after her marriage.

On her 34th birth anniversary, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the actor:

She could not study beyond Class 12 as she got busy with modelling assignments.

Sana Khan did item numbers for movies like E, Bombay to Goa, and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

She didn’t have a big debut. Her first movie was a low-budget adult Hindi film Yehi Hai High Society, which was released in March 2005.

She won the ITFA Best New Actress Award in Singapore for her performance as Jaanu in the 2008 Tamil film Silambattam.

She also participated in famous reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Bigg Boss made her a household name. She didn’t win it but finished third. During Bigg Boss, actor and host Salman Khan noticed her and she was cast in his 2014 movie Jai Ho.

Subsequently, she got noticed for her bold scenes in Wajah Tum Ho. Though the movie didn’t perform well at the box office, Sana Khan received a lot of media attention.

Her notable works in the Hindi film industry are Halla Bol, Jai ho, Wajah Tum Ho, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Her popular Tamil and Telugu movies include Silambattam, Thambikku Indha Ooru, Mr Nookayya and Thalaivan.

In 2013, she was declared absconding. The actress was charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old who allegedly refused her cousin’s marriage proposal. A year later, Sana was arrested along with her then-boyfriend Ismail Khan and house help for allegedly threatening and molesting a media consultant.

Before getting married, Sana dated choreographer Melvin Louis.

Sana Khan got married to Gujarat-based businessman Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony. After the wedding, Sana quit Bollywood. She penned a note saying she was leaving the entertainment industry to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator’. Sana made the announcement on social media. Recently, the couple performed Hajj and returned to Mumbai.

Sana Khan says she religiously follows the tenets of Islam. She does not drink alcohol and prays five times a day.