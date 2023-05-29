Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ wins ‘Best Indian Film’ award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Shaakuntalam had previously garnered accolades at the New York International Film Awards as well. Samantha had earlier revealed that she had initially turned down the role of Shaakuntalam.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film ‘Shaakuntalam’ bagged the ‘Best Indian Film’ award at the 76th Cannes World Film Festival. The makers of the film and the actress took to social media to express her gratitude for the win.

Along with ‘Best Indian Film’, Shaakuntalam bagged three more awards in the Best Costume Design, Best Foreign Film and Best Fantasy Film categories.