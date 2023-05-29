English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeentertainment NewsSamantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ wins ‘Best Indian Film’ award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ wins ‘Best Indian Film’ award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ wins ‘Best Indian Film’ award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 2:35:40 PM IST (Published)

    Shaakuntalam had previously garnered accolades at the New York International Film Awards as well. Samantha had earlier revealed that she had initially turned down the role of Shaakuntalam.

    Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film ‘Shaakuntalam’ bagged the ‘Best Indian Film’ award at the 76th Cannes World Film Festival. The makers of the film and the actress took to social media to express her gratitude for the win.

    Along with ‘Best Indian Film’, Shaakuntalam bagged three more awards in the Best Costume Design, Best Foreign Film and Best Fantasy Film categories.


    The makers of the movie shared about the awards in a tweet on Sunday.

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X