Salman Khan spotted in bulletproof Nissan Patrol amid death threats — more about the SUV

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly imported the bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV amid multiple death threats allegedly received from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to reports, he was spotted in a white Nissan Patrol SUV in Mumbai. This car is not available for sale in India and is considered one of the safest chauffeur-driven vehicles in the world. He earlier owned a Toyota Land Cruiser LC200.

Salman Khan has been given Y-category security. Following threats he got via email last month, Mumbai Police tightened the security outside the actor's house. Salman has also obtained a weapon licence last year for self-defence.

All about bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV

Nissan Patrol SUV is considered to be one of the safest chauffeur-driven vehicles in the world. This is the brand's flagship SUV and comes with a powerful 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine. This powerful engine has a maximum output of 405 horsepower and a maximum torque of 560 Nm.

A 4x4 drive system transfers power from the engine to the wheels while being connected to a 7-speed automatic transmission. A rear-locking differential is also a standard component of the SUV.

A smaller 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine is also offered for this vehicle in the UAE market in addition to the V8 engine.

This is one of the most expensive cars in the world and is quite popular in the Middle East and South East Asia region.

It is likely that the SUV has B6 or B7 level bulletproof protection, while exact specifications are unknown. B6 level has a 41mm thick glass that offers protection from rifle shots, while the B7 level's 78mm thick glass offers protection from armour-piercing ammunition.

Salman has reportedly received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates ever since the actor got embroiled in the black buck poaching case.

Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Bathinda jail in Punjab, is accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.