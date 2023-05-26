Salman Khan to replace Karan Johar as host in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, details here

As per the new promo of the much-awaited season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan has been officially introduced as the host of the reality show’s OTT edition. The show is expected to stream on Jio Cinema in June this year.

Popular reality show Bigg Boss has extended to various languages and platforms due to its outstanding success and high TRP numbers. Bigg Boss OTT, the version of the show which was introduced exclusively on online streaming platform Voot in 2021 by the show's founders, is now going to be back with its second season. There is a big update for the Bigg Boss fans.

Now, Salman Khan is going to replace Karan Johar as host in the second edition of Bigg Boss OTT.

As per the new promo of the much-awaited season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan has been officially introduced as the host of the reality show’s OTT edition. The show is expected to stream on Jio Cinema in June this year.

Bigg Boss OTT follows the format of the game in which competitors are required to play in pairs. The pairs are ousted from the show during eliminations.

In the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Salman Khan has revealed that he will return to digital platform with the eagerly awaited second season of the show on Jio Cinema. "Bigg Boss OTT, main lekar aa raha hoon. Toh Dekhta Jaye India," the superstar said in the newly released promo.

Bigg Boss fans are ecstatic to welcome the star host to the show's digital version after the first season which caused quite a stir with its unique yet controversial format.

The OTT edition of this show is making a comeback this year with its second season after taking a break last year. Numerous celebrities and social media influencers have been contacted by the show's producers, and the official confirmation list will soon be made public. Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off version of Bigg Boss. The winner of the show is awarded a cash prize and the OTT edition trophy.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Salman Khan shot the promo for the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 in a film studio in Mumbai, on Saturday, May 20. It is expected that the show’s contestant lineup will include some prominent figures from Bollywood and television industries. As per some media reports, the show will have a run of 3 months.