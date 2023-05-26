Salman Khan to replace Karan Johar as host in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, details here

As per the new promo of the much-awaited season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan has been officially introduced as the host of the reality show’s OTT edition. The show is expected to stream on Jio Cinema in June this year.

Popular reality show Bigg Boss has extended to various languages and platforms due to its outstanding success and high TRP numbers. Bigg Boss OTT, the version of the show which was introduced exclusively on online streaming platform Voot in 2021 by the show's founders, is now going to be back with its second season. There is a big update for the Bigg Boss fans.

Now, Salman Khan is going to replace Karan Johar as host in the second edition of Bigg Boss OTT.

As per the new promo of the much-awaited season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan has been officially introduced as the host of the reality show’s OTT edition. The show is expected to stream on Jio Cinema in June this year.