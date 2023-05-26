English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeentertainment NewsSalman Khan to replace Karan Johar as host in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, details here

    Salman Khan to replace Karan Johar as host in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, details here

    Salman Khan to replace Karan Johar as host in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, details here
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 3:12:08 PM IST (Updated)

    As per the new promo of the much-awaited season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan has been officially introduced as the host of the reality show’s OTT edition. The show is expected to stream on Jio Cinema in June this year.

    Popular reality show Bigg Boss has extended to various languages and platforms due to its outstanding success and high TRP numbers. Bigg Boss OTT, the version of the show which was introduced exclusively on online streaming platform Voot in 2021 by the show's founders, is now going to be back with its second season. There is a big update for the Bigg Boss fans.

    Now, Salman Khan is going to replace Karan Johar as host in the second edition of Bigg Boss OTT.
    As per the new promo of the much-awaited season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan has been officially introduced as the host of the reality show’s OTT edition. The show is expected to stream on Jio Cinema in June this year.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X