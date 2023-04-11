English
Salman Khan receives another death threat, caller arrested by Mumbai Police

Salman Khan receives another death threat, caller arrested by Mumbai Police

Salman Khan receives another death threat, caller arrested by Mumbai Police
Apr 11, 2023

Last month, Salman had received a death threat through email, from a person named Dhakad Ram hailing from Jodhpur, allegedly on the behest of gangster Goldy Brar.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has yet again received a death threat from a person named Roki Bhai who claimed to be a Cow-vigilante. He threatened to eliminate Salman Khan on April 30, news agency ANI reported.

The Mumbai Police Control Room received a call at 9 PM on Monday where a person introduced himself as Roki Bhai and who claimed to be a cow protector from Jodhpur threatened to kill Salman on April 30.
“In a call received at the Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30,” Mumbai Police told ANI.
A few hours later, the Mumbai Police said that the caller was arrested. It was found that the caller was a minor, according to the police.
ALSO READ |
Trailer of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released
“The caller who called the Mumbai Police Control Room in the context of threatening actor Salman Khan was taken into custody. The caller who made the threat call is a minor. There is no seriousness in this call. Further investigation is underway,” Mumbai Police told ANI.
Last month, Salman had received a death threat through email, from a person named Dhakad Ram hailing from Jodhpur, allegedly on the behest of gangster Goldy Brar, who is said to be involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May last year. Jodhpur Police arrested Dhakad Ram and handed him over to Mumbai Police on March 26.
An FIR was registered by Mumbai Police against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with Goldy Brar for allegedly threatening the actor after an email threat.
ALSO READ | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan: Apologise or face consequences
Salman has been given Y+ security by the Mumbai Police and security at his residence has also been tightened. The actor also recently bought a white Bulletproof Nissan SUV amidst alleged death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The actor was recently seen promoting his forthcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, at the trailer premiere on Monday, despite receiving death threats. His upcoming movie is scheduled to be released on April 21.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
