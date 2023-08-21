Salman Khan’s new bald look sparks speculations about his upcoming movie

Bollywood superstar Salman Kha n left his fans surprised after he was recently spotted in Mumbai with a new bald look. The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie Tiger 3, made heads turn as he was captured outside a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday.

Dressed in casual black and grey track pants paired with a black shirt, Khan was captured by paparazzi in his new look. Viral Bhayani, known for sharing celebrity photos and videos on social media, captured the moment and shared it on Instagram as Khan entered the restaurant.

This unexpected transformation left his fans surprised and many started speculating about his character in an upcoming movie. The comments section was flooded with speculations about the reason behind this dramatic change.

“Look test for his next army-based thriller movie,” said a user. Another inquired, “Is Tere Naam 2 loading?”

Amidst the speculations, a wave of admiration flowed in as a fan couldn’t help but gush.

“Salman Khan will forever remain the most handsome Bollywood actor,” read a comment.

Salman Khan is now preparing for the release of Tiger 3, the third instalment of the blockbuster Tiger franchise. Set to hit the screens this Diwali, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Maneesh Sharma helms the spy drama. Shah Rukh Khan is said to be playing a cameo in the movie though an official announcement is still awaited.

Tiger 3 is part of the acclaimed Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

Apart from Tiger 3, according to reports Salman Khan recently signed another project with Karan Johar’s production house. An exclusive report from Pinkvilla reveals that the actor has signed director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming project, to be produced under Dharma Productions.

According to the report, sources close to the project disclosed that discussions between Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan have been underway for the last six months. The action-packed film is scheduled to start filming in November 2023.