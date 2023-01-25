English
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser released with Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan'

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser released with Shah Rukh’s ‘Pathaan’

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser released with Shah Rukh’s ‘Pathaan’
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 25, 2023 11:56:21 AM IST (Published)

Salman Khan flaunts two distinct looks in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, one with long hair and a rugged outfit, and the other is a clean-shaven look in a suit. The movie is slated to be released on Eid on April 21.

The teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released today alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Pathaan. Salman Khan is seen in an epic rugged look in the teaser.

“#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan” the actor announced on Twitter.
 
 
The teaser was leaked on social media after it was shown during the screening of Pathaan. It is yet to be officially released on the Internet.
 
 
Salman Khan flaunts two distinct looks, one with long hair and a rugged outfit, and the other is a clean-shaven look in a suit.
ALSO READ:
Oscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' gets nomination for Best Original Song
Ever since the beginning of the shoot last year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been in news due to controversy over its title and cast. As per reports, the film was initially titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and then later it was named Bhaijaan, and finally the title Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was made official.
‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ marks the debut of Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari, actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter, in Bollywood.
The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal.
ALSO READ: Grammys 2023: ABBA, Adele, Coldplay, Beyonce among Album of the Year nominees
The film, helmed by Farhad Samji, is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, which starred Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia. Produced by Salman Khan Films, the film is set to release on Eid on April 21.
The audience will also get to see the trailers of the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, during the screening of Pathaan.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Salman KhanShah Rukh Khantrailers

