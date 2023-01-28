Salman Khan is GOAT, says Shah Rukh Khan on #AskSRK after Pathaan’s record success

Buoyant from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was back on Twitter with his #AskSRK, responding to fans and saying the success of Pathaan made him feel like returning to his village.
Buoyant from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was back on Twitter with his #AskSRK, responding to fans and saying the success of his new Hindi film Pathaan made him feel like returning to his village.
Recommended ArticlesView All
New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard
Jan 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, the man who is keeping an ancient tradition alive
Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe
Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months
Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Khan said this in response to a user named Danish Ahmed’s query on how he felt after seeing Pathaan break records.
“Ha ha lagta hai ab gaon waapis chala jaaoon!!” Khan said.
Pathaan has gone on to break records becoming the highest grossing Hindi film, earning Rs 313 crore in three days from releases across the world.
When asked about actor Salman Khan by another user, he said the actor was GOAT, greatest of all time.
Also read:
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!