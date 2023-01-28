Salman Khan is GOAT, says Shah Rukh Khan on #AskSRK after Pathaan’s record success

Buoyant from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was back on Twitter with his #AskSRK, responding to fans and saying the success of Pathaan made him feel like returning to his village.

Buoyant from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was back on Twitter with his #AskSRK, responding to fans and saying the success of his new Hindi film Pathaan made him feel like returning to his village.

Khan said this in response to a user named Danish Ahmed’s query on how he felt after seeing Pathaan break records.

“Ha ha lagta hai ab gaon waapis chala jaaoon!!” Khan said.

Pathaan has gone on to break records becoming the highest grossing Hindi film, earning Rs 313 crore in three days from releases across the world.

When asked about actor Salman Khan by another user, he said the actor was GOAT, greatest of all time.

Also read: