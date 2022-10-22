    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Salman Khan recovering from dengue, Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Filmmaker Karan Johar will host the upcoming three episodes of the popular reality TV series "Bigg Boss 16" as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recovers from dengue.

    Filmmaker Karan Johar will host the upcoming three episodes of the popular reality TV series "Bigg Boss 16" as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recovers from dengue. Salman, who has been hosting "Bigg Boss" since 2010, should be back in action post Diwali festivities, according to a source close to the actor.

    "He was diagnosed with dengue last week and is recovering well. He should be fine after Diwali as he's resting," the source told PTI. Karan has temporarily taken over the hosting duties of "Bigg Boss", the long-running Colors series. The filmmaker already serves as a jury member on the channel's ongoing dance show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa".
    "We have been informed by Salman's team that he is unwell. He didn't come for a shoot this Thursday. Usually, he shoots 'Weekend Ka War', the Friday and Saturday episodes, on Thursday itself.
    "Karan Johar is filling in for Salman. He will shoot for three episodes for 'Bigg Boss' including the Diwali special, which will air on Monday, besides Saturday and Sunday episodes," the source had told .
    Also Read:House of The Dragon season finale leaked: HBO suspects distribution partner
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
