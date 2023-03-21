Salman Khan crooning new song from Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fans a frenzy

The launch of the song 'Jee rahe the hum' today comes a month before the release of the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'

Salman Khan’s Eid release this year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan., will have something extra for bhai jaan’s fans. The actor has sung a romantic track in the film. The song, which features Salman romancing his co-star Pooja Hegde, was launched today, March 21, a month before the release of the film.

The song is composed by Amaal Mallik, and the lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmed.

The film is set to release on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

In the video, Salman is singing and wooing with Pooja with, “I guess I am falling in love with you.” Pooja looks stunning in a flowing red dress, matching steps with Salman.

Salman Khan shared the video of the song on Twitter.

“Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure,” Salman wrote in his tweet.

Fans wasted no time and flooded social media with comments and compliments.

“#JeeRaheTheHum song is so sweet and romantic. It's playing in my mind again & again,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another fan thanked Salman for the track and showered love for Amaal Mallik and his composition.

She wrote, “The moment I saw @AmaalMallik's name, I expected this kind of melody. Soothing. The one who brings the best (Main Hoon Hero Tera) that suits your voice. Now this song. I am falling in love with you!”

Several fans also appreciated the onscreen chemistry between Salman and Pooja.

“Chemistry between #PoojaHegde and @beingsalmankhan looking Fabulous,” one fan wrote.

Jee rahe the hum (Falling in love) is the third song from the film after Naiyo kagda and Billi billi.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, and it stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari, among others.

