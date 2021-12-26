0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • entertainment>

  • Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment

Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment

Profile image
By PTI | IST (Updated)
Mini

The snake bit Salman Khan's hand on Saturday night. The actor was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged on Sunday morning.

Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment
Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said.
The snake bit Salman's hand on Saturday night, the sources said. The actor was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged on Sunday morning.
"Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well," sources close to the actor said.
Khan is back to his Panvel farmhouse, where he will be ringing in his 56th birthday on Monday.
He was recently seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth", which released last month.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Movies and shows about the metaverse you can watch this Christmas 

next story