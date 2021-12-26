Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment

Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said.

The snake bit Salman's hand on Saturday night, the sources said. The actor was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged on Sunday morning.

"Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well," sources close to the actor said.

Khan is back to his Panvel farmhouse, where he will be ringing in his 56th birthday on Monday.

He was recently seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth", which released last month.