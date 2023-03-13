Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya to reunite for 'Prem Ki Shaadi’: Report

The film has been tentatively titled ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’ and is expected to go on the floors in November 2023. As per the report, Barjatya is still looking for a suitable female lead for the film.

The iconic duo of Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya, which has given the audiences some cult classics like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain, are set to reunite for another romantic drama, according to a report.

The film tentatively titled, Prem Ki Shaadi is expected to go on the floors in November or December this year, Pinkvilla reported. Barjatya reportedly wants to celebrate love in the backdrop of nuclear families, and it is said to be one of the most special subjects that he has developed, the report mentioned quoting a source close to the developments.

The makers are also eyeing to release of the film on Diwali 2024. As per the report, Barjatya is still looking for a suitable female lead for the film.

The plot of the film is said to revolve around the life of a married couple with strong family values.

According to reports, there are a dozen of scripts that Salman Khan is considering for the Eid 2024 release as well. The offers are from top production banners, including Mythri Movie Makers, Dharma Productions, Dil Raju, Aamir Khan Productions, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Khan is reportedly talking to all stakeholders, and he is also developing a couple of in-house films under his banner, Salman Khan Films. He is expected to take a call on his Eid 2024 release soon.

A few reports suggest that Yash Raj Films is also planning one of the biggest action dramas of Bollywood, Tiger vs Pathaan, with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. This project is expected to go on the floors in the second half of 2024 and release in 2025.