After the massive backlash over ‘Adipurush’, Prabhas fans have high expectations from the Prashanth Neel directorial. The 1-minute and 47 seconds video clip begins with Tinnu Anand’s monologue.

The teaser for Salaar has been released by KGF producer Hombale Films on YouTube today and Prabhas fans can’t stop reacting. Soon after the teaser was released, it started to receive mixed reactions from fans and critics.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the characters played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The teaser has garnered over 22 million views within just 8 hours of release.

After the massive backlash over Adipurush, Prabhas fans have high expectations from the Prashanth Neel directorial. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in the upcoming action drama.

Sharing the teaser, the makers of the movie tweeted, “The most violent men... Called one man... The most violent. Presenting our next feature #SalaarCeaseFire to the world,”

The 1-minute and 47 seconds video clip begins with Tinnu Anand’s monologue. On the other hand, Prabhas i s seen in his action star avatar holding a sword in his hand.

As soon as the teaser was released on YouTube, fans retweeted it with their reactions. Though many appreciated the look of Prabha s and the monochromatic tone in the tease, others compared it with KGF. Many even took a dig at the teaser calling it a copy of KGF.

However, the teaser also gave an idea of this movie being a franchise, as it says, ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’. The film is going to be released worldwide on September 28, the makers revealed.

A user commented, "The exact role I wish to see him in. Fits the bill."

"The quality of the teaser is low," another added.

"Real Definition of MASSSSSSSSSS,” reacted a third user.

However, a lot of fans got disappointed with yet another KGF-themed film. A Twitter user said, "Disappointed KGF is taking a copy. KGF black theme copy KGF BGM copy. KGF English dialogue copy Remake of KGF... Only YASH (Rocky Bhai) can save #Salaar or else another Biggest DISASTER."

Another user tweeted, "Salaar Teaser fully disappointed hopes on trailer".

Salaar is helmed by Prashanth Neel, who has directed the KGF series as well. The film is going to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.