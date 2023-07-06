After the massive backlash over ‘Adipurush’, Prabhas fans have high expectations from the Prashanth Neel directorial. The 1-minute and 47 seconds video clip begins with Tinnu Anand’s monologue.

The teaser for Salaar has been released by KGF producer Hombale Films on YouTube today and Prabhas fans can’t stop reacting. Soon after the teaser was released, it started to receive mixed reactions from fans and critics.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the characters played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The teaser has garnered over 22 million views within just 8 hours of release.