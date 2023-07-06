CNBC TV18
Salaar teaser gives glimpse into Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran action packed scenes: Viewers call it KGF copy

Salaar teaser gives glimpse into Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran action packed scenes: Viewers call it KGF copy

The teaser for Salaar has been released by KGF producer Hombale Films on YouTube today and Prabhas fans can’t stop reacting. Soon after the teaser was released, it started to receive mixed reactions from fans and critics.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the characters played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The teaser has garnered over 22 million views within just 8 hours of release.
After the massive backlash over Adipurush, Prabhas fans have high expectations from the Prashanth Neel directorial. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in the upcoming action drama.
