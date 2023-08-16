Saif Ali Khan turns 53: A look at ‘Adipurush’ actor’s net worth, assets, businesses and recent films

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan's net worth in 2023 stands at $150 million (more than Rs 1,200 crore).

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned a year older today as he celebrates his 53rd birthday on Wednesday, August 16. He is recognised as one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry. Having started his career with the 1993 film Parampara, Saif Ali Khan in his career spanning nearly three decades has worked in several successful films like Omkara, Race, Race 2, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Love Aaj Kal, Hum Tum, and Salaam Namaste, among others.

Besides films, the actor has also explored the world of OTT and proved his mettle with the Netflix show, Sacred Games. With that said, from being a successful actor to delving into the business realm, it seems like Saif Ali Khan has achieved everything that one can only dream about. But, have you wondered what all things add to his royal and regal lifestyle?

Let's delve into detail to know more about the ‘Adipurush’ actor— his net worth, assets, and businesses:

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan's net worth in 2023 stands at $150 million (more than Rs 1,200 crore). The actor, who has reportedly hiked his fees by 70 percent in the past few years, earns an estimated Rs 30 crore on an annual basis. A major part of his earnings comes from his films, brand endorsements, and personal investments.

Saif Ali Khan's assets and businesses

Apart from being in acting, Saif Ali Khan has also established two of his own production banners including Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films. He also owns an Indian clothing line in partnership with Myntra, called the House of Pataudi.

The actor along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons reside in a luxurious and beautiful mansion in Bandra, Mumbai, which is all royal and elegant. After residing in Fortune Heights previously, the actor with his family shifted to the Satguru Sharan building complex in January 2021. The residence, which is spread across four floors, includes a spacious balcony that has been decorated with antique artwork and vintage wood furniture.

Apart from his two residents in Mumbai, Saif Ali Khan is also believed to have owned a few other bungalows and real-estate properties. He has also inherited the royal Pataudi Palace, located in Haryana, and a few other mansions abroad as well.

Saif Ali Khan's luxurious car collection

Just like other celebrities, Saif Ali Khan is also a proud owner of several luxurious cars. As per multiple media reports, the actor owns many luxurious cars including Mercedes Benz S350, Audi R8 Spyder, Range Rover Sports, Ford Mustang GT 500, BMW 730LD and Jeep Grand Cherokee.