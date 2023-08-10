CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsRyan Gosling, Margot Robbie's Barbie banned in Kuwait, under 'review' in Lebanon

Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie's Barbie banned in Kuwait, under 'review' in Lebanon

Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie's Barbie banned in Kuwait, under 'review' in Lebanon
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 10, 2023 4:33:42 PM IST (Published)

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film was also banned in Vietnam earlier due to a contentious scene involving a map featuring the ‘nine-dash line,

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s blockbuster film Barbie has been banned in Kuwait following concerns over its content. The film has faced criticism in Lebanon, too, for similar reasons. The Greta Gerwig directorial previously faced a ban in Vietnam as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Barbie and the supernatural horror film Talk to Me have been banned in Kuwait to safeguard "public ethics and social traditions," according to the state news agency Kuna. Barbie has been accused of promoting inappropriate behaviour and corrupt societal standards by Lafi Al-Subaie, the head of Kuwait's film censorship committee.
In Lebanon, the movie has come under fire for allegedly “promoting homosexuality”. Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada, backed by the influential political party and militant group Hezbollah, claimed that the film supports homosexuality and sexual transformation, “going against the values of faith and morality”. Mortada's statements prompted Lebanon's interior minister Bassam Mawlawi to request the General Security's censorship committee to review the film and provide its recommendation.
Lebanon has a history of mixed stances on LGBTQ+ rights, according to Reuters. While it hosted the region's first gay pride week in 2017, recent years have seen increased crackdowns against LGBTQ+ communities. In 2022, authorities in the country reportedly “unlawfully banned peaceful gatherings” of LGBTQ+ individuals, according to Human Rights Watch.
Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken and follows their journey from Barbie Land to the real world. The film has achieved remarkable success at the box office. The film, which was released alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, reached a significant milestone earlier this week, crossing the $1 billion mark in worldwide box office gross. It's the first time that a film directed by a woman has achieved this feat.
The film was also banned in Vietnam earlier due to a contentious scene involving a map featuring the ‘nine-dash line,’ which represents China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and is contested by Vietnam.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Barbiehollywood filmKuwaitLebanon

Recommended Articles

View All
Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

RBI holds repo rate, but experts suggest this may be the best time to book your fixed deposits

RBI holds repo rate, but experts suggest this may be the best time to book your fixed deposits

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Monetary Policy — here's why it is important to decipher RBI’s liquidity strategy

Zoomed Out | Monetary Policy — here's why it is important to decipher RBI’s liquidity strategy

Aug 10, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Carbon Credit Trading Scheme — India’s bold step towards net zero

Zoomed Out | Carbon Credit Trading Scheme — India’s bold step towards net zero

Aug 10, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X