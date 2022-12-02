Russian fans groove to this Pushpa song in front of museum in Moscow

The stars of the film, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, are currently in Moscow for promotions. The film is set to release in Russia on December 8.

Indian blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is all set to release in Russia on December 8. Ahead of the release, the film’s music has created quite a buzz in Moscow. And now a video of a Russian family grooving to the popular song from the film, Saami Saami, has gone viral on social media.

The viral video was shared by Instagram user Natalia Odegova with the caption, "Sofia’s best emotions on #saamisaami. Dancing with my girls."

In the viral video, the women are seen dancing in front of the State Historical Museum at Moscow’s Red Square recreating the steps performed by Rashmika Mandana in the original video of the song.

December 1 marked the first day of the promotion of the film in Russia as it is set to hit theatres on December 8. The stars of the film, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, are currently in Moscow for promotions.

Rashmika had confirmed in an interview that the shoot for Pushpa 2 will begin soon. Allu Arjun will be seen as Pushpa Raj once again in Pushpa: The Rule.

“Pushpa: The Rise” had taken the box office by storm when it hit the big screen in December 2021. The film is written and directed by Sukumar and besides Rashmika and Allu Arjun, the film features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others.