Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow breached: 2 men from Gujarat apprehended for breaking in

The two had managed to enter Mannat by scaling the outer walls of the iconic bungalow.
Two young men were apprehended in Mumbai after they broke into Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow in Bandra. The two men were first detained by the property’s security personnel before being handed over to the Mumbai police, reported news agency ANI. The two had managed to enter Mannat by scaling the outer walls of the iconic bungalow.
Recommended ArticlesView All
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The two men, aged 20 and 22, told the police that they were from Gujarat and wanted to meet the superstar. While further investigation is underway, the two have been booked under sections for trespassing and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Mannat is one of the iconic locations in Mumbai. Every day fans and tourists line up outside the house to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. The Pathaan star often greets fans from outside his balcony.
Estimated to cost around Rs 200 crore, the house received several upgrades last year, including a new entrance gate and LED nameplate.
Since the release of Pathaan, SRK has made several appearances to fans outside his house. Pathaan, which marked the return of King Khan to the big screen after five years, has now crossed the Rs 1,000 gross collections mark globally. Also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, the Yash Raj Film project was only released in January.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is part of the YRF-Spy universe and even saw a cameo from Salman Khan in his role of RAW agent Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore. Shah Rukh will also have a cameo in the ‘Tiger 3’ with the superstar starting a 7-day shoot for an action sequence in the movie, reported News18.
Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan, which stars Nayanthara, in June, and then in Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.