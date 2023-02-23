RRR star Ram Charan appears on Good Morning America; 'Onwards and Upwards,' tweets dad Chiranjeevi

Telugu star Ram Charan was in New York as a guest on Good Morning America as he was promoting his film RRR ahead of the Oscars. Apart from talking about parenthood, Ram Charan also talked about RRR and director SS Rajamouli calling him the Steven Spielberg of India.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has bagged a nomination in the Best Song category for the hit song Naatu Naatu, and the whole team is going all out to promote the film.

Superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's father, shared images of his appearance on the show and called it a “proud moment for Telugu/Indian Cinema”.

“A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan, features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica. Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli’s brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !!” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan ,features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli 's brain, envelopes the world!Onwards & Upwards !! 👏👏https://t.co/Ur25tvt9r9 pic.twitter.com/SrpisRfviK— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 23, 2023

One of the show’s hosts and medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton asked Ram Charan about how much a new-dad fear the actor has, to this the star replied, “All these years when we didn't plan (the kids), I'm pretty much available to my wife. But right now, I'm just packing and unpacking.”

He later had a funny exchange with Jennifer, who is also a gynaecologist.

“I am glad I met you. I will be taking your number. My wife is going to be in the US for a while,” Ram Charan said to which Jennifer replied, “It would be an honour to deliver your baby.”

“I think it is one of the finest writings of my director Rajamouli, he is known as the Steven Spielberg of India,” Ram Charan said on the show.

Ram Charan was spotted barefoot and wearing black clothes at the Hyderabad airport on his way to Los Angeles on Tuesday. He is a devotee of Lord Ayyappa and regularly visits Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Ayyappa devotees follow the ritual of walking barefoot on fast days.

RRR will be re-released in about 200 American theatres across the country. The distributor of RRR in the US, Variance Films announced the news on Twitter with a new trailer.

#RRR FINAL TRAILERLet the CelebRRRation begin! S.S. Rajamouli's masterpiece #RRRMovie is roaring back to over 200 theaters nationwide starting March 3rd. Tickets and theater list here: https://t.co/VUSJeHFLGW #RRRforOscars @sarigamacinemas pic.twitter.com/5xtqbQFKjJ — Variance Films (@VarianceFilms) February 22, 2023

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide in its initial run. The film's track Naatu Naatu bagged the 'Best Original song-motion picture' at Golden Globes earlier this year.

RRR also won the Critics' choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles and is carrying good momentum for a win at the 2023 Academy Awards.