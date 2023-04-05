RRR Star Jr NTR joins the Spyverse of Yash Raj Films with War 2

War 2 will be the sixth film of YRF's spy universe and it is said to be connected to Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The film will have a pan-India release, and the massive fan following of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR gives a boost to the film’s appeal.

Telugu star Jr NTR, who is basking in the worldwide success of SS Rajamouli's RRR, is now set to make his Bollywood debut with a big project. According to reports, Jr NTR is going to play the lead role in the movie ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan. The spy thriller will be produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF) and it will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, the director of ‘Brahmastra’.

War 2 will be part of the YRF Spy Universe which features Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “It’s Official… Hrithik - Jr NTR In ‘WAR 2’… #YRF pulls off a casting coup… #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR will share screen space for the first time in #War2… #AyanMukerji directs.”

Bollywood Hungama, quoting an inside source, reported that the information is correct, and War 2 is going to be an epic action adventure.

“Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry,” the report mentioned, as revealed by the source.

Due to the presence of Jr NTR in the film, the film may get a larger audience base in southern states.

The much-anticipated action drama is set to be a big-budget film with high-octane stunt sequences as was seen in the first film which featured Tiger Shroff against Hrithik Roshan.

The film will have a pan-India release, and the massive fan following of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR gives a boost to the film’s appeal.

The first film of the series, War, directed by Siddharth Anand received positive reviews from all quarters and the upcoming instalment of it will be the sixth film of YRF’s spy universe.

War 2's story is predicted to be connected to Salman Khan's upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3’.

The recent addition to the spy franchise was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which was directly linked with Tiger 3.

Coming to Tiger 3, the film will feature Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as well as Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and the story of War 2 is expected to kick off from where Tiger 3 ended.