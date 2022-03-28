RRR set to break Baahubali record; earns Rs 371 crore in 2 days

Multi-starrer period drama RRR is expected to have crossed the long-standing record of Baahubali: The Conclusion for best opening weekend by an Indian film. After raking in a bumper opening day, when the S.S. Rajamouli directed magnum opus received a huge response from the audience and garnered Rs 223 crore worldwide, it registered a strong day two as well.

Trade analysts said RRR drew Rs 114 crore on Saturday, which would have taken its worldwide two-day collection to Rs 371 crore.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film had crossed the Rs 350-crore mark in two days.

Another analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan said RRR earned Rs 371.53 crore and is likely to garner more than Rs 100 crore on Sunday.

To break the record set by Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, RRR would need to make over Rs 155 crore on Sunday, which is well within sight. Bahubali: The Conclusion had earned Rs 526 crore in the opening weekend.

Wee-known trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday that RRR had smashed all records on Day 1, overtaking Bahubali 2.

“RRR is now the number one opener of Indian cinema. The worldwide Day One business : Rs 223 crore. SS Rajamouli is competing with himself,” Adarsh tweeted.

RRR is a period drama set in pre-Independent India. The movie, which stars the two Tollywood powerhouses Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is based on the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, portrayed by Jr NTR. The movie was made with a budget of over Rs 300 crore and also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran.

The Hindi version of RRR is also gaining massively at the box office. The dubbed version earned Rs 24 crore on Saturday, BoxOfficeIndia.com reported. According to the report, RRR (Hindi) posted solid growth on Saturday of 25 percent, collecting Rs 24 crore, which is considered a good trend for a film in this zone.

RRR is making waves overseas as well since March 25, earning approximately Rs 53 crore in the US in two days. The movie has also become one of the top-grossing films in Australia, raking in Rs 7 crore in its first two days. The Tamil version of RRR is currently no 2 in box office earnings in Malaysia, Bala said.