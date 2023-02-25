RRR scores 4 Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Rajamouli’s acceptance speech is viral

RRR won Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song. SS Rajamouli also thanked the members of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) along with the stunt coordinators and choreographers who were involved with the movie

Just weeks ahead of the Oscars, SS Rajamouli’s superhit RRR continues its dream run at international awards. The film has now secured four wins at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards (HCAA) -- Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song. It also received a Special Spotlight Award. RRR beat Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick in the Best Action Film category and Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 in the Best International Film category.

In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli revealed that the majority of the stunts in the movie were performed by NTR Jr. and Ram Charan. “In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys. It is the combined effort of the whole team. I thank my whole team for this.” In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli revealed that the majority of the stunts in the movie were performed by NTR Jr. and Ram Charan. “In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys. It is the combined effort of the whole team. I thank my whole team for this.”

The director also thanked the members of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) along with the stunt coordinators and choreographers who were involved with the movie. “I must first thank my choreographer who has put in lots of effort to execute all the stunts. Juji (stunt coordinator) helped them with some of the climax action sequences,” he said.

Here is the entire speech shared by the official ‘RRR’ Twitter account.

With the end of the awards season and the 95th Academy Awards just days away, RRR will be released in theatres in the US one more time. The NTR Jr and Ram Charan-starrer will have a special premiere at the 1,600-seat The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles on March 1 and re-release on March 3. The movie’s song Naatu Naatu, which has won several awards including the Golden Globes, has been nominated for the Best Original Song category at the Oscars.