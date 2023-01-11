Meet MM Keeravani - The man who won the Golden Globe for ‘Naatu Naatu’

MM Keeravani, the man behind the historic win for RRR at the Golden Globe Awards for Naatu Naatu began his career in 1987 as an assistant composer to K Chakravarthy and C Rajamani. Within 3 years, Keeravani led the music solo for the first time on SBK Moulee’s Telugu film ‘Manasu Mamatha’ (1990).

MM Keeravani made history by winning a Golden Globe award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s epic ‘RRR’. With this, Naatu Naatu has become the first Asian song to win the Golden Globes. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is set in the 1902s and also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in crucial roles. Now, all eyes are on MM Keeravani - the man behind the electrifying number.

Keeravani has worked with Rajamouli in a number of films including his directorial debut Student No 1, which also starred Jr NTR in lead. Well, not many would know that MM Keeravani and Rajamouli are cousins.

The two have also worked in the ‘Bahubali’ series. For those who don't know, it took 13 tries before ‘Nattu Nattu’ was chosen as the signature composition of the movie.

MM Keeravani has dedicated the award to SS Rajamouli as well as Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He also thanked his assistant composers along with lyricist Chandra Bose.

“This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song and without him this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all,” said Keeravaani.

At this moment, the music began to swell at the ceremony – a cue for the award winner to end the speech. But Keeravani would persist for a few moments longer in order to thank his wife Srivalli.