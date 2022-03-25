RRR Movie Review: Rajamouli, Ram Charan and NTR Jr’s spectacle saga brings magic back to theatres

In an interview that he did last December along with Ram Charan and NTR Jr to promote RRR, director SS Rajamouli said, “I just like to wow my audience.” If you judge Rise Revolt Roar by this parameter alone, it delivers in a way that only Rajamouli films can.

Much like his Baahubali saga, RRR is a spectacle. It is big on visual effects, emotion, grandeur, blood, hyper-masculinity, and accentuated action sequences shot in slow motion for dramatic effect. RRR is also deeply rooted in mythology and the Indian struggle for independence. Set in and around Delhi in the 1920s, its two leads are named Ram (Ram Charan) and Bheem (NTR Jr). Ram’s fiancée, who is waiting for his return to their village, played by Alia Bhatt in an extended cameo, is called Sita.

As if the references to the Hindu epics weren’t obvious in the naming of the lead characters, their mouthing couplets from the scriptures every chance they get, and in countless other instances, the battle sequence toward the end makes it all the more clear, just in case. It has Charan don the Ram costume complete with rosary beads draped around neck and wrist, shooting fire arrows at the enemy. It also has dialogues like, “Bheem, inn tuchhe rakshason ko chhod. Mahasur ka sanghar karna hai, aa!”

Don’t get me wrong. The action sequences in the film are exquisite. Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell along with cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar and V Srinivas Mohan, who has supervised the visual effects, have done a fantastic job. RRR is a visual extravaganza supported by strong performances by its male leads. But it doesn’t score too high on logic. This is why the film, despite a lot going on for it, lacks depth and doesn’t hit you as hard as the Baahubali saga did.

Moreover, RRR makes the bad mistake of thinking its audience stupid. It is not subtle at all. It dumbs down its motifs, symbols, and images--lest you miss them--to a degree where they feel force-fed and comical. It may be as large in its vision and scope as the Baahubali films, but RRR is not as captivating. At over 180 minutes, it feels too long, too stretched. Rajamouli has a knack for making the ordinary look extraordinary, but here, a lot has got lost in translation.

However, Rajamouli is a master craftsman and has made his cast and crew work hard. Though Charan’s Ram gets more attention in the film--his character is conflicted, has a developmental arc, he is even given a strong backstory--it is Bheem whom you root for. As the simple-headed, innocent brute, NTR Jr is endearing. He endows Bheem with not just his muscular physicality, but also his beating heart. RRR is at its best when it has the two of them together, which thankfully, makes up for most of the film. The long, enduring off-screen friendship between Charan and NTR Jr shows on screen. Together, they are effervescent. As thick, as tight, and as much at odds as Jai and Veeru, Sonu and Titu.

Despite its flaws, Rajamouli, NTR Jr, and Charan have dished out a whistle-worthy entertainer. My favourite bit in the film is the Nacho Nacho song. So upbeat and celebratory, it is all raw energy and thumping heart. Ajay Devgn also does his part with commendable commitment. His track gives the film the much-needed gravitas and sense of purpose. As the OG revolutionary who has dedicated his life and family to the larger cause, he is sincere and earnest. It’s another powerful extended cameo from him in a month after playing Raheem Lala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last outing, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which starred Bhatt in the titular role.

It’s taken Rajamouli about five years and a touted Rs. 550 crore to develop and make RRR. The result? The 10.30 am show today--a weekday--was a full house. I had to make a dash for another theatre at the last minute to watch the film without losing too much time. RRR is also another step forward toward the idea of one Indian film industry that has a place for talent from all across the country, blurring regional barriers. If the film becomes a blockbuster, who knows, two-hero movies might become a thing again.

Also read: