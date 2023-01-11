RRR strikes gold at Golden Globe 2023, 'Naatu Naatu' wins best original song

Golden Globe awards 2023: Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani, the Telugu track “Naatu Naatu” is sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Keeravani, who accepted the award on the stage, thanked Rajamouli for his "vision".

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song–motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu". The blockbuster Telugu movie was also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony but lost out to Argentina's historical drama "Argentina, 1985".

Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani, the Telugu track “Naatu Naatu” is sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Keeravani, who accepted the award on the stage, thanked Rajamouli for his "vision". The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track — choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava.

"It has been an ages old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words.

"This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and the director of the movie, SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for this constant trust in my work and support. And NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan for dancing with full stamina for the song," said Keeravani.

Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's father, took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the success.

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

Actor Ram Charan took to social media to express his excitement. 'Naatu Naatu'. He wrote: "& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES."

AR Rahman also took to Twitter to congratulate the team. "Incredible ..Paradigm shift. Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!," Rahman wrote.

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”), “Ciao Papa” (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.