English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News

RRR strikes gold at Golden Globe 2023, 'Naatu Naatu' wins best original song

RRR strikes gold at Golden Globe 2023, 'Naatu Naatu' wins best original song

RRR strikes gold at Golden Globe 2023, 'Naatu Naatu' wins best original song
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJan 11, 2023 9:43:53 AM IST (Updated)

Golden Globe awards 2023: Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani, the Telugu track “Naatu Naatu” is sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Keeravani, who accepted the award on the stage, thanked Rajamouli for his "vision".

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song–motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu". The blockbuster Telugu movie was also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony but lost out to Argentina's historical drama "Argentina, 1985".

Recommended Articles

View All
The emergence of rating agencies as a proxy to the capex recovery theme

The emergence of rating agencies as a proxy to the capex recovery theme

IST2 Min(s) Read

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read


Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani, the Telugu track “Naatu Naatu” is sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Keeravani, who accepted the award on the stage, thanked Rajamouli for his "vision". The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track — choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava.
"It has been an ages old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words.
"This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and the director of the movie, SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for this constant trust in my work and support. And NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan for dancing with full stamina for the song," said Keeravani.
Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's father, took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the success.
Actor Ram Charan took to social media to express his excitement. 'Naatu Naatu'. He wrote: "& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES."
AR Rahman also took to Twitter to congratulate the team. "Incredible ..Paradigm shift. Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!," Rahman wrote.
Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”), “Ciao Papa” (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.
For all the updates on Golden Globes awards 2023, follow our live blog here
First Published: Jan 11, 2023 9:25 AM IST

RRR strikes gold at Golden Globe 2023, 'Naatu Naatu' wins best original song

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

golden globe awardsRRR

Previous Article

Golden Globes 2023 LIVE Updates: 'RRR', 'The Fabelmans', make news with big win

Next Article

Shah Rukh Khan 4th richest actor in the world – find out who is the wealthiest

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X