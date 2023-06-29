RRR duo Ram Charan and Jr NTR on Oscars' Academy list of new members

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts has released a list of 398 new members. Taylor Swift and Ke Huy Qwan are also part of it.

RRR fame Ram Charan and Jr NTR , and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar have made it to the new members’ list released by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts.

From India, filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose, who won the award for the song Naatu Naatu, have made it to the list.

Shaunak Sen, whose documentary 'All That Breathes' bagged a nomination at this year's Oscars, has also been invited to become a member.

The criterion for the membership selection is based on “professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity,” as per the Academy.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang in an official statement.

With the inclusion of the new members, the Academy now has over 10,000 members.

Only the members of the Academy vote for Oscar winners.

These members will play various functional roles apart from voting for the nominees for the annual Oscars ceremony and the new members will be a part of the next Oscars which is scheduled for March 10, 2024.