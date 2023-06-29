RRR duo Ram Charan and Jr NTR on Oscars' Academy list of new members

2 Min Read
The Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts has released a list of 398 new members. Taylor Swift and Ke Huy Qwan are also part of it.
RRR fame Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar have made it to the new members’ list released by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts.
From India, filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose, who won the award for the song Naatu Naatu, have made it to the list.