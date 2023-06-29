CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsRRR duo Ram Charan and Jr NTR on Oscars' Academy list of new members

RRR duo Ram Charan and Jr NTR on Oscars' Academy list of new members

RRR duo Ram Charan and Jr NTR on Oscars' Academy list of new members
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 29, 2023 12:55:59 PM IST (Updated)

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts has released a list of 398 new members. Taylor Swift and Ke Huy Qwan are also part of it. 

RRR fame Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar have made it to the new members’ list released by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts.

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts has released a list of 398 new members. Taylor Swift and Ke Huy Qwan are also part of it.
From India, filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose, who won the award for the song Naatu Naatu, have made it to the list.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X