RRR box office collections day 13: Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer nears Rs 1,000 crore

Famed director SS Rajamouli’s RRR is chasing a dream run at the box office. The collections of the period action drama have crossed Rs 940 crore globally, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all times despite it witnessing a dip in the numbers towards the end of the second week.

As of April 6, on its 13th day, the Hindi-dubbed version of the epic drama crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, collecting Rs 5.7 crore on Wednesday. As for the Telugu version, the film minted Rs 3.5 crore. The Rajamouli directorial has minted over Rs 100 crore in Hyderabad itself, a first-of-its-kind feat.

RRR is a war drama featuring two of the biggest superstars of the South Indian film industry – Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

The movie released on March 25 in multiple languages and has received an overwhelming response. With an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore, according to IMDb, the film has already become a blockbuster.

Jr NTR, taking to Variety, had hinted at a possible sequel. He said, “I've used the word franchise thinking, hoping that there would be another world of 'RRR' again. Sometimes you just hope and you say a few words hoping it would happen, it will happen. It's just a way of positive thinking, wanting for more."

With no competition on the box office, until the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey on 14th April, RRR might continue to mint more, though, a downward trend is expected.