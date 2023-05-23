'RRR' actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58, SS Rajamouli and team pay tribute

Before starring in the Telugu magnum opus "RRR," Ray Stevenson had worked in films like "Punisher: War Zone," "King Arthur," the Thor series and widely acclaimed shows like HBO’s "Rome."
Veteran actor Ray Stevenson, known for his role as the main antagonist in "RRR," has died at the age of 58. Stevenson died on Sunday, May 21, and the news was confirmed by his publicist to Variety. Reportedly, the cause of his death has not been disclosed.
Ray Stevenson had cultivated a huge fan base in India and in the West with his portrayal of the villainous British governor in SS Rajamouli’s "RRR."
Rajamouli expressed his grief on Twitter by writing a moving note in memory of the late actor. Sharing a behind-the-scene picture of himself and Ray Stevenson, the ace director wrote, ''Shocking...Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.''
The official handle of "RRR" reacted to the sad news and paid their heartfelt tribute to “Sir Scott.” The tweet read, ''What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT.''
In a follow-up tweet, team "RRR" added, “He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon.”
Marvel Studios has also paid rich tribute to the Thor films actor on Twitter.
Stevenson played the titular mercenary in Marvel’s "Punisher: War Zone" in 2008. His character was later re-introduced in the Marvel universe through the Netflix series "Daredevil."
In the 2010s, Stevenson starred in action movies like "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," "The Book of Eli" and "The Three Musketeers."
But Stevenson’s portrayal of the Asgardian hero Volstagg in Chris Hemsworth’s "Thor" endeared him to the masses who claim that his impressive screen presence led to him nailing the role of an ally.
Stevenson has three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, who he met while working on "Rome."
First Published: May 23, 2023 11:06 AM IST
