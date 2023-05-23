English
'RRR' actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58, SS Rajamouli and team pay tribute

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 11:19:38 AM IST (Updated)

Before starring in the Telugu magnum opus "RRR," Ray Stevenson had worked in films like "Punisher: War Zone," "King Arthur," the Thor series and widely acclaimed shows like HBO’s "Rome."

Veteran actor Ray Stevenson, known for his role as the main antagonist in "RRR," has died at the age of 58. Stevenson died on Sunday, May 21, and the news was confirmed by his publicist to Variety. Reportedly, the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Ray Stevenson had cultivated a huge fan base in India and in the West with his portrayal of the villainous British governor in SS Rajamouli’s "RRR."
Rajamouli expressed his grief on Twitter by writing a moving note in memory of the late actor. Sharing a behind-the-scene picture of himself and Ray Stevenson, the ace director wrote, ''Shocking...Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.''
