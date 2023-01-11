homeentertainment Newsrrr actor ram charan wants to play tony stark in mcu so does jr ntr 15636101.htm

RRR actor Ram Charan wants to play Tony Stark in MCU, so does Jr NTR

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 11, 2023 10:40:05 AM IST (Published)

RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR were asked about a potential appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while walking down the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards.

RRR actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR wish to play superhero characters in the Marvel Universe. During a red carpet chat at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, US today when Ram Charan was asked which superhero he would want to play, Ram said, “Tony Stark!”

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, one of the two categories it was nominated in. The Best Non-English Language Film, however, went to Argentina, 1985.
Golden Globes 2023: RRR loses best motion picture non-English award to Argentina, 1985
Ram Charan emphasised that there are several Indian superheroes as well and he was open to playing them too.
 

However, when he was told that his co-star Jr NTR also wanted to play the same character, he said that he could maybe play Captain America.
While Ram walked the red carpet with the director of RRR, SS Rajamouli, fellow actor Jr NTR was seen following close behind. He was also asked if the MCU had approached him to which he said he was still waiting for any calls.
 

Rumours had been doing the rounds that director SS Rajamouli has been approached by Marvel to direct a possible upcoming superhero film. It was also suggested that the actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR were also in talks to star in an upcoming project, but none of the reports has been confirmed so far.
After enthralling audiences in India, RRR continues to win hearts worldwide. It has, in fact, made Rs 1200 crore globally. RRR has already won plenty of international honours including Best Director for Rajamouli at the New York Film Critics Circle awards recently. The film has been sent for consideration in various Oscar categories as well.
