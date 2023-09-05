Rolling Stones to unveil details of its first studio album in 18 years on September 6

Popular English rock band Rolling Stones is back with a bang! The band is set to release its first original album since 2005 and fans are over the moon. On Monday, September 4, the band announced that their much-anticipated album is titled A Bigger Bang a nd fans can’t wait to know more about it.

This project is even more significant since it's their first album to be released after the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021. The details for the same will be announced at an event titled Hackney Diamonds that will be held on Wednesday, September 6, in East London's Hackney district.

During the event, the band's members, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Mike Jagger would be interviewed by Jimmy Fallon, who is known for hosting ‘The Tonight Show’, according to a Variety magazine report.

Moreover, the event will be exclusively live-streamed on YouTube on September 6 at 7 p.m. IST.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the band said in a statement, according to Variety.

Rolling Stones ' Hackney Diamonds announcement was followed up with an extravagant teaser campaign wherein its legendary mouth and tongue logo could be seen at major landmarks in several cities around the world, including London and New York.

