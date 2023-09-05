CNBC TV18
Rolling Stones to unveil details of its first studio album in 18 years on September 6

Rolling Stones to unveil details of its first studio album in 18 years on September 6

Rolling Stones' fans were ecstatic after the announcement was made on the official Instagram page of the band. This project is even more significant since it's their first album to be released after the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 5, 2023 4:52:03 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Popular English rock band Rolling Stones is back with a bang! The band is set to release its first original album since 2005 and fans are over the moon. On Monday, September 4, the band announced that their much-anticipated album is titled A Bigger Bang and fans can’t wait to know more about it.

This project is even more significant since it's their first album to be released after the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021. The details for the same will be announced at an event titled Hackney Diamonds that will be held on Wednesday, September 6, in East London's Hackney district.
During the event, the band's members, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Mike Jagger would be interviewed by Jimmy Fallon, who is known for hosting ‘The Tonight Show’, according to a Variety magazine report.
Moreover, the event will be exclusively live-streamed on YouTube on September 6 at 7 p.m. IST.
“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the band said in a statement, according to Variety.
Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds announcement was followed up with an extravagant teaser campaign wherein its legendary mouth and tongue logo could be seen at major landmarks in several cities around the world, including London and New York.
Rolling Stones' fans were ecstatic after the announcement was made on the official Instagram page of the band. One of them took to Twitter and wrote, "Oh?? I love the Rolling Stones, I’ll keep an eye out."
Another fan wrote, "This is incredible. This should be a great interview. I can't wait!"
Some fans gushed over the latest announcement and even declared A Bigger Bang to be the 'Album of The Year' even before further details could be released.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Tags

Jimmy Fallonmusic albumRolling StonesRolling Stones band

