Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney in epic collaboration for new album

By Anand Singha  Feb 22, 2023 7:33:38 PM IST (Updated)

And that's not all, as Paul's old pal and fellow Beatle Ringo Starr may pitch in with his bit in the album, slated to be released later this year.

Music fans can look forward to some sound entertainment as the gods of rock and roll have decided to collaborate. The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney — both of whom also classify as living legends — are hard at work on an upcoming  album.

According to Hollywood industry publication Variety, the former Beatle has already laid down some killer bass parts for a project being led by the 2021 Grammy Producer of the Year Andrew Watt. 


The recording sessions reportedly took place in Los Angeles, where McCartney brought his signature sound and musical magic to the mix.

Also read: James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli confirms Daniel Craig's replacement has not been cast yet

But that's not all. Rumors are swirling that McCartney's ex-bandmate, the equally iconic Ringo Starr, is also set to make an appearance on the album, which is slated to be released later this year.

However, a spokesperson for the Stones confirmed that McCartney's bass playing was featured on one song, while Starr's involvement was not mentioned.

Fans of the Stones were treated to a surprise message from guitarist Keith Richards last month, who promised that new music was on the horizon. This upcoming album is particularly special as it marks the band's first release since the passing of their beloved drummer, Charlie Watts, in 2021.

Also read: Anti-war epic ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ frontrunner for the big award at Oscar 2023

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Feb 22, 2023 7:32 PM IST
Paul McCartneyRolling Stones

