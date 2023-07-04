Ranveer and Alia will also be seen together as the lead pair for the second time after Gully Boy. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The trailer of the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out. Makers of the movie, Dharma Productions, shared the link of the trailer on YouTube and the video garnered nearly 70,000 views within minutes of its release.

Dharma Productions tweeted, “Presenting the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani – a saga of grand love between two different families!!”.

Karan Johar , who is making a comeback as the director of this movie, on Monday announced the release of the trailer by sharing a couple of posters from the movie where Ranveer and Alia were seen in snow-capped mountains.

After the teaser was released, the first romantic song Tum Kya Mile was dropped by the makers. The song instantly garnered interest and went viral. The chemistry between Ranveer and Alia was appreciated by many viewers.

Ranveer and Alia will also be seen together as the lead pair for the second time after Gully Boy.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will also be seen in key roles in the movie.

The film is also significant for Karan Johar a s the celebrated filmmaker is celebrating his silver jubilee in the Hindi film industry.

The teaser of the film was launched on June 20, and it increased anticipation among fans and critics. The teaser was also well appreciated by viewers.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release in theatres on July 28.