Ranveer and Alia will also be seen together as the lead pair for the second time after Gully Boy. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.
The trailer of the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out. Makers of the movie, Dharma Productions, shared the link of the trailer on YouTube and the video garnered nearly 70,000 views within minutes of its release.
Dharma Productions tweeted, “Presenting the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani – a saga of grand love between two different families!!”.
Presenting the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani – a saga of grand love between two different families!💜Watch Now - https://t.co/iI8QKdmWjUA film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year – in cinemas on 28th July.#RRKPK— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 4, 2023
The trailer gives a glimpse into the characters played by Ranveer and Alia while promising a typical Karan Johar larger-than-life treatment for the romantic drama.