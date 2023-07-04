CNBC TV18
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer out, gives glimpse into Ranveer and Alia's onscreen chemistry

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer out, gives glimpse into Ranveer and Alia’s onscreen chemistry

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer out, gives glimpse into Ranveer and Alia’s onscreen chemistry
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 12:54:10 PM IST (Published)

Ranveer and Alia will also be seen together as the lead pair for the second time after Gully Boy. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The trailer of the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out. Makers of the movie, Dharma Productions, shared the link of the trailer on YouTube and the video garnered nearly 70,000 views within minutes of its release.

Dharma Productions tweeted, “Presenting the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani – a saga of grand love between two different families!!”.
The trailer gives a glimpse into the characters played by Ranveer and Alia while promising a typical Karan Johar larger-than-life treatment for the romantic drama.
