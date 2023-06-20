'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' teaser out: Shah Rukh Khan's special note for 'baby' Karan Johar

In the teaser, the film’s lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat can be seen romancing in the backdrop of picturesque locations. Fans are excited to see the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar, who is making a comeback as a director after seven years with this Ravneer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, shared the eye-catching teaser on his Instagram. He captioned the post, “Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I’m thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!”

Shah Rukh Khan, w ho has given many blockbuster romantic movies with Karan Johar, also shared the teaser. The king of romance penned a heart-warming note on Instagram.

“Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life, like only you can do. #RockyAurRanikiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew,” Shah Rukh wrote.

Going by the terrific teaser, it can be said that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a quintessential Bollywood romantic drama with Karan Johar’s magic touch. The teaser, which gives a glimpse into Ranveer and Alia’s amazing onscreen chemistry, has garnered more than 7 lakh views on YouTube within a few hours of its release.

In the teaser, the film’s lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat can be seen romancing in the backdrop of picturesque locations. Besides, Johar’s films are known for their larger-than-life portrayal of romance, public declarations of love and elaborate dance sequences. The teaser is an indication of what's in store for the audience.

ALSO READ |

Fans can expect to experience a feel-good movie after its release on July 28.

Besides Alia and Ranveer, veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will be seen in pivotal roles in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.