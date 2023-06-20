CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' teaser out: Shah Rukh Khan's special note for 'baby' Karan Johar

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' teaser out: Shah Rukh Khan's special note for 'baby' Karan Johar

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' teaser out: Shah Rukh Khan's special note for 'baby' Karan Johar
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 6:32:44 PM IST (Published)

In the teaser, the film’s lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat can be seen romancing in the backdrop of picturesque locations. Fans are excited to see the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 

The teaser of Karan Johan’s comeback movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out and it’s getting accolades from fans. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also impressed with the teaser of the movie and shared it on his Instagram.

Karan Johar, who is making a comeback as a director after seven years with this Ravneer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer,  shared the eye-catching teaser on his Instagram. He captioned the post, “Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I’m thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!”
Shah Rukh Khan, who has given many blockbuster romantic movies with Karan Johar, also shared the teaser. The king of romance penned a heart-warming note on Instagram.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X