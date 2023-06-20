'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' teaser out: Shah Rukh Khan's special note for 'baby' Karan Johar

2 Min(s) Read
In the teaser, the film’s lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat can be seen romancing in the backdrop of picturesque locations. Fans are excited to see the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
The teaser of Karan Johan’s comeback movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out and it’s getting accolades from fans. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also impressed with the teaser of the movie and shared it on his Instagram.
Karan Johar, who is making a comeback as a director after seven years with this Ravneer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, shared the eye-catching teaser on his Instagram. He captioned the post, “Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I’m thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!”
Shah Rukh Khan, who has given many blockbuster romantic movies with Karan Johar, also shared the teaser. The king of romance penned a heart-warming note on Instagram.