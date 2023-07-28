Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as director after seven years. Film trade tracking platform estimates the opening day India box office collection for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt movie to reach Rs 12 crore.

Karan Johar’s director Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in theatres on Friday and considering the hype around the movie it’s expected to open to a good response at the box office. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer movie is likely to see a good collection at the box office on the opening day, according to trade analysts.

The movie marks Karan Johar’s typical direction with the concept of rich families, emotions, family drama, love and heartbreak with flashy outfits and dance numbers. With this romantic drama, Karan Johar makes a comeback as director after seven years.

The film has already created an excitement among the viewers and this indicates a good opening at the theatres. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has seen an advance booking of worth Rs 4.1 crore all over the country, till 12 am on Thursday, according to a Koimoi report.

The typical romantic drama bearing Karan Johar’s signature style is getting an initial positive review on social media.

A Twitter user said, "An enchanting love story awaits, packed with stellar performances and breathtaking moments! Grab your popcorn, fasten your seatbelts, and immerse yourself in this blockbuster!"

"Totally liked the Durga Pooja theme in #DhindhoraBajeRe song and the 'Algiri Nandini' part gave me goose bumps", read a second comment.

A third user compared the movie to Kabhie Khusi Kabhie Gham and said, "So much to say. This movie isn't K3G of my time, it's a freshly made family drama. It's Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani. This movie has EVERYTHING. This includes laughter, cries, masala and what not... My Bollywood heart is so happy after a long time."

Another user called the film a rollercoaster of emotions.