Karan Johar’s director Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in theatres on Friday and considering the hype around the movie it’s expected to open to a good response at the box office. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer movie is likely to see a good collection at the box office on the opening day, according to trade analysts.
The movie marks Karan Johar’s typical direction with the concept of rich families, emotions, family drama, love and heartbreak with flashy outfits and dance numbers. With this romantic drama, Karan Johar makes a comeback as director after seven years.
The film has already created an excitement among the viewers and this indicates a good opening at the theatres. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has seen an advance booking of worth Rs 4.1 crore all over the country, till 12 am on Thursday, according to a Koimoi report.
Film trade tracking platform Sacnilk estimates the opening day India box office collection for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt movie to reach Rs 12 crore.
The typical romantic drama bearing Karan Johar’s signature style is getting an initial positive review on social media.
A Twitter user said, "An enchanting love story awaits, packed with stellar performances and breathtaking moments! Grab your popcorn, fasten your seatbelts, and immerse yourself in this blockbuster!"
A third user compared the movie to Kabhie Khusi Kabhie Gham and said, "So much to say. This movie isn't K3G of my time, it's a freshly made family drama. It's Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani. This movie has EVERYTHING. This includes laughter, cries, masala and what not... My Bollywood heart is so happy after a long time."
Another user called the film a rollercoaster of emotions.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The movie talks about a couple with different personalities who fall in love and decide to live with each other’s families before getting married. In the movie Jaya Bachchan, Dhamendra and Shabana Azmi are playing pivotal roles.
