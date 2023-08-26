Rocking down memory lane — A look at 10 iconic rock albums that turn 20 in 2023

The year 2003 was an interesting one for rock and metal music. Before you start questioning my claim, let me substantiate it by listing a few events from the year. Avril Lavigne, only 19 years old at the time, embarked on her journey to become the next big female pop-punk star. Metallica had found a new bassist in Rob Trujillo, following Jason Newstead’s exit. Beyoncé released her debut solo album “Dangerously in Love,” for which she walked home with 5 Grammys in a single night. Rob Halford had rejoined Judas Priest. Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder faced flak for anti-war rhetoric and slamming then-US President George W. Bush for the Iraq War. Green Day was in the process of writing and recording their landmark anti-establishment punk album “American Idiot,” which would take the world by storm in the following year. A 14-year-old singer from Pennsylvania called Taylor Swift was meeting with major record labels in a bid to land a record deal.

The list goes on.

Now shifting focus to what was cooking on the rock music front. 2003 saw a plethora of albums from various artists that elevated rock music to new heights and entertained legions of fans across the globe . Here’s a look at some of the releases that, in my opinion, shaped the musical lives of many rock listeners and aspiring rock musicians — I was one of them too.

Linkin Park — Meteora

The perfect follow-up to their smash-hit debut “Hybrid Theory” (2000), “Meteora” was standing proof that Linkin Park was not just a ‘one-hit-wonder’ and had the potential to go beyond. The album was heavier, slightly more intricate, and a stronger concoction of the mature, morose, and melancholic themes.

Top picks : Numb, Somewhere I Belong, Breaking the Habit

Evanescence — Fallen

One of the finest debuts in the history of rock music, “Fallen” still remains one of the most formidable albums of the decade. It was a strong blend of rock, mixed with ample doses of nu-metal, gothic rock-metal and alternative metal. Lead vocalist Amy Lee, over the next decade, went on to become a rock-goth icon, collaborating with various artists on a wide range of songs. In my opinion, her most notable collaboration was with Seether when they released the single “Broken.”

Top picks: My Immortal, Bring Me to Life, Everybody's Fool

Nickelback — The Long Road

Just like Linkin Park, Nickelback went a bit heavy with “The Long Road,” which featured heavier riffs and occasional double-bass drumming — elements that weren’t very common with rock music back then. The album is perfectly sandwiched between “Silver Side Up” (2001) and “All The Right Reasons” (2007), the two albums that brought the band the most success and acclaim before they became the darlings of the hate brigade and target of the cancel culture.

Top picks: Feelin' Way Too Damn Good, Someday, See You at the Show

Blink-182 — Blink-182

After the success of their fourth album “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” in 2001, Blink-182 took a break for a while to explore and experiment. They reunited in 2003 to record the self-titled album which saw the punk-rockers take up a more serious approach to music. The songwriting felt a bit more personal and inward-looking in nature, delving into the tougher realities of adulthood and unforeseen hardships.

Top picks: I Miss You, Stockholm Syndrome, Feeling This

Hoobastank — The Reason

The album gave Hoobastank an enormous amount of popularity and gave young teenagers a song to use as a status update on Facebook (now Meta). “Reason” became a mammoth hit with the masses, but not so much with the critics. The lyrics were criticised, but well, millennials loved it. Remember social media trends back in 2008-12, when putting up lyrics as status updates or tweets felt cool? This was one of the most frequently used songs.

Top picks:

The Reason, Escape, From the Heart

Yellowcard — Ocean Avenue

During the initial phase of its release, Yellowcard’s pop-punk offering “Ocean Avenue” was heavily criticised, with critics panning it for sounding similar to the albums released by fellow contemporaries such as Simple Plan, Sum-41, and even Blink-182 for that matter. Over the years, fueled by retrospective acclaim, the album has carved a space for itself and found the name and fame it deserved it has made a space for itself and found the name and fame it deserved. Also, not many punk songs featured a violin. This one did.

Top picks: Ocean Avenue, Way Away, Breathing

The White Stripes — Elephant

The then-husband-wife duo, Jack and Meg White, saw unprecedented success with this album, which continues to stand tall as one of the finest indie rock albums of all time. “Seven Nation Army,” with its minimalist bass-driven riff and simple yet infectious groove became a smash hit which only grew bigger with time.

Top picks: Seven Nation Army, Black Math, There's No Home for You Here

Jet — Get Born

Australian rock band Jet broke into the rock music scene with their debut record that reminded most rock fans of the good ole days of the 70s. The heavy influence of AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, The Who et al was palpable and nobody was complaining. Right from the power chords to drums to vocals, it was a full retro show, not to mention the bass-led intro to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” which has The Who’s My Generation written all over it.

Top picks: Are You Gonna Be My Girl, Look What You've Done

Fall Out Boy — Take This To Your Grave

Hailed as one of the greatest pop-punk albums of all time, Fall Out Boy’s “Take This To Your Grave” was an era-defining album. With pop and emo elements mixed effortlessly with their signature punk sound, Fall Out Boy’s debut was one of the standout offerings of 2003. Their follow-up album “From Under the Cork Tree” (2005) helped the band cement further its position as one of the top punk acts of the generation.

Top picks: Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy, Saturday, Dead on Arrival

Fountains of Wayne — Welcome Interstate Managers

The turn of the millennium was a challenging phase for American rockers Fountains of Wayne, with their album Utopia Parkway underperforming and their record label Atlantic Records cutting ties with them as a consequence. What did they do in the years to come? They made a comeback! They released an album called “Welcome Interstate Managers” which became a success, with their single “Stacy’s Mom” becoming a chartbuster. Stacy’s Mom became a hit for its catchy lyrics and tune, while Its video became an even bigger hit. I won’t tell you why — you might want to figure it out yourself.

Top Picks: Stacy’s Mom, No Better Place, Hung Up on You