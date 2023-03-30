Rising India Summit: Ayan Mukherji draws inspiration from James Cameron for his Astra-verse

Indian filmmaker Ayan Mukerji revealed his ambitious plans to create a universe of films and games that will all be connected under the umbrella of "Astra". Drawing inspiration from the likes of James Cameron, who spent 12 years crafting the world of Avatar, Mukerji believes that to truly create something unique, one must be willing to give it their all.

"I had examples of stalwarts like James Cameron who've given 12 years and then created avatar."

With this in mind, he has set out on a mission to create a cinematic universe that will take audiences on an unforgettable journey through a multitude of interconnected stories and experiences.

Mukerji, speaking at the Rising India Summit on Tuesday, further stated that he wants to create a universe of cinema inspired by Indian history and spirituality.

Mukerji, who is best known for directing films such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, said that his inspiration comes from Marvel Studios and he hopes to create a series of films and games that will all fall under the umbrella of "Astra".

The concept of Astra-verse is not new, as Mukerji's last film, Brahmastra, was the foundation for this universe of cinema. The film, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, was a big leap for Mukerji as it was a very original concept that had not been done before.

He hopes to build upon the foundation of Brahmastra and explore different stories using the Astra-verse in the same way that Marvel Studios has so many films that come under it.

Mukerji stated that creating the concept and putting the film together took a lot of time as it had not been done before. He hopes to move a lot faster in the future as he explores different stories using the Astra-verse.

The Astra-verse will consist of different Astras such as the Vana Astra, Nandi Astra, and Jal Astra, with each Astra being the inspiration for different stories. He believes that the characters in his films are really the different Astras, and he has some stories in mind about how to take each Astra into different parts of India and tell different stories about modern India with different problems happening.

Mukerji is optimistic about the future of the Astra-verse and believes that it sets the stage for a new era of storytelling in Indian cinema. With his innovative vision and dedication to excellence, Mukerji's Astra-verse could become a new cinematic universe to rival Marvel and DC.

Watch video for full interview.