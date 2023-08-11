Rising India-She Shakti Conclave: Asha Bhosle unveils artistic journey and quest for originality

The Rising India Initiative at News18 is a commitment to developing thought leadership and supporting critical dialogues on game-changing innovations and our country's future prospects.

Asha Bhosle attended CNN News18's Rising India-She Shakti event in New Delhi on Friday, August 11. During the event, the iconic singer discussed her early career and why she never wanted to sing like her late sister Lata Mangeshkar, often known as the "Nightingale of Bollywood" or "Queen of Melody."

“From the beginning, we sisters had very similar voices. If I would have sung like her (Lata Mangeshkar), nobody would have called me up. They would have said, ‘Lata hai toh Asha ka kya kaam hai?’ This is what happens. Therefore I changed my style. I never wanted to sing like her. I never wanted to copy her," she said in Hindi.

“Today, a lot of people copy her. Copy is a copy, it is never original. I wanted to be something original. I wanted to establish Asha Bhosle as a name. This is why I listened to different songs, Spanish, Italian. I listened to them and changed my voice. That’s what I did in films and people loved it. Nobody used to sing the way I used to," the singer added.

President Droupadi Murmu honoured Bhosle at the convocation. The acclaimed singer was acknowledged for her outstanding contributions to music. The President not only gave her a memento, but also asked her to sing a song for her. Bhosle accepted and sang the song Radha Kaise Na Jale from the film Lagaan and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

