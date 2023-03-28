homeentertainment NewsReal Hero Sunita Jhingran's thumri is in tune with Hussaini Brahmin tradition
entertainment | Mar 28, 2023 7:45 PM IST

Real Hero Sunita Jhingran's thumri is in tune with Hussaini Brahmin tradition

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 28, 2023 7:45 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Rising India Real Heroes: Following her initial training from her mother (a direct descendant of Swami Haridas, the guru of Tansen) Jhingran learned ghazal and thumri from Begum Akhtar.

Sunita Jhingran is a renowned classical singer known for her thumri, khayal, dadra and ghazal. Jhingran belongs to the Hussaini Brahmin community and believes that humanity is the greatest religion. Hussaini Brahmins are Hindus who also have faith in Imam Hussain, the third Shia Imam. The community follows several traditions of the Shia community.

Jhingran started her formal training in music at the age of four but before that, she learned the skill from her mother, who was a direct descendant of Swami Haridas, the guru of Tansen, one of the nine gems of Akbar's court, and the renowned dhrupad singer and composer, Baiju.


ALSO READ | Rising India, Real Heroes: Tongbram Bijyashanti weaves a success story with lotus yarn

Following her initial training at home, Jhingran learned ghazal and thumri from Begum Akhtar. Married to a Kanyakubj Brahmin family, Jhingran has kept the tradition alive through her art.  She takes part in ‘majlis’ (soirees) and recites elegies during the month of Muharram.

News18 Rising India recognises such real heroes on March 29 and 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.

ALSO READ | Rising India, Real Heroes: This Ladakh farmer grows 2 varieties of crops at 14,000 feet altitude
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
